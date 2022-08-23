Search

23 Aug 2022

Proposed new development has potential to transform Limerick's Canal Bank

The existing dwelling at the end of Lelia Street has been derelict for years

Cian O'Broin

23 Aug 2022 4:00 PM

PLANNING permission is being sought for the construction of eight new apartments and two retail units at the popular Canal Bank walkway in Limerick city.

The application, which is seeking the demolition of an existing derelict dwelling house at Canal Bank, off Lelia Street on the Dublin Road, has been touted as potentially “transforming an area of the city.”

Nigel Dugdale, Limerick city resident and regular UL canal route walker said: “If we cleaned up the canal and public realm, this little spot could be one of Limerick’s best.”

Multi-million euro refurbishment planned for former Limerick supermarket

Fraser Properties Ltd is looking to construct two new retail units with residential storage rooms, bin storage / bicycle parking area, external access stairwells and entrances to the ground floor.

On the first and second floor levels, the application states the intention to build a total of eight two-bedroom single aspect apartments including associated stairwells, balconies and services.

It is understood that four of these apartments per level will have a view of the canal.

One Limerick city resident described the plans, which have a decision due date of October 6, as “heavenly urban living” and hopes to see the stretch used for kayaking, canal restaurants, bars, residential and basketball courts as well as the provision of a park providing use for everyone.

In May 2020, An Bord Pleanála refused planning for a mixed development of 18 houses, 363 apartments, 189 students bedspaces, childcare facilities and associated site works further along the canal.

Fresh planning permission has since been submitted by Revington Developments in April for the site, which joins Pa Healy Road, with the intention to reverse the original rejection by providing updated environmental reports.

