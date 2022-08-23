Search

23 Aug 2022

Overnight restrictions on water supply in Limerick town

Irish Water is placing water usage restrictions on a busy Limerick town from this evening

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

23 Aug 2022 1:30 PM

OVERNIGHT water restrictions are being imposed on those living in a busy Limerick town from tonight.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, will be carrying out drilling works at Kilcolman Springs with the aim of strengthening the water supply for Rathkeale.

Due to the excessive demand on the towns water supply during the current warm and dry weather, water restrictions will be required from this evening, August 23 from 11pm to 7am to carry out the works. 

As an alternative water supply, water tankers will be made available in Rathkeale town and Knockaderry village for the duration of the works.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Sister of Limerick rugby legend raises millions for local charities

Derek O’Toole of Irish Water, said: “Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people of Rathkeale, but it is necessary to strengthen the water supply.

“We are aiming to have the works completed on Thursday, August 25 but will continue to update the community as the works progress.” 

Their customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. 

