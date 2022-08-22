Limerick motorists advised of motorway closure as resurfacing works resume

MOTORISTS are being advised a section of the M7 motorway will be closed to traffic this week to facilitate resurfacing works.

The project, which will see a low road-noise surface being laid on the M7 around Limerick city, is being funded by Limerick City and County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Phase 2 of the works will see the westbound lane - Junction 29 (Ballysimon) and Junction 30 (Rosbrien) - being closed to traffic from 8pm to 6am - beginning this Monday night.

In addition to the overnight closures, which will also be effect next week, motorists are being advised that a mandatory temporary speed limit of 60kph will be in place on the M7 during daytime hours.

The resurfacing works, which are being carried out at nighttime to minimise traffic disruption, should be complete by late September/ early October.

The local authority says the change of road surface to a low-noise road surface will not eliminate road noise for communities living near the M7 but it should have a positive impact on their long-term health.