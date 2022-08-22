Search

22 Aug 2022

Council identifies areas for outdoor bathing across Limerick

Council is currently undertaking water quality testing at Corbally baths | FILE PICTURE/Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

22 Aug 2022 4:00 PM

LIMERICK City and County Council has identified a number of locations in Limerick city which may be used for outdoor bathing and swimming.

Although the weather has returned to normal following the recent heatwave, calls have persisted for safe outdoor areas to be developed for people to take to the water across the city and county.

At a metropolitan meeting, Social Democrats councillor Elisa O’Donovan – founder of the Swimable Limerick movement – sought an update on the potential for outdoor bathing facilities in Limerick’s urban district.

A response from council director Nuala Gallagher read: “The council has identified a number of areas for outdoor bathing in the metropolitan district. The areas that have currently been identified include the city centre, Corbally Baths and Castleconnell.”

She added a feasibility study for each location will now need to be addressed for a number of reasons including both tidal influence and water quality.

One of the most popular bathing spots over generations in the city has been the Corbally baths.

Last year, the local authority started a formal process to revive the facility, with JBA Consulting, carrying out a technical assessment of the current situation, including water quality to advise on costed feasible remedial solutions or investigate works where applicable.

Providing an update on this, Ms Gallagher said the local authority is undertaking a water quality testing regime to establish the levels of contamination at the site.

It comes after a study last December deemed the body of water to be ‘poor’ in terms of its quality.

Corbally Baths is renowned for the impact it had in Limerick in the early 1950s, as it was a communal place for people to come together, swim and relax.

It consisted of two children’s paddling pools, a small drinking foundation, changing rooms, bathrooms, a shop and the main swimming area, the Shannon River.

But since the 1990s, the facility has fallen into disrepair, and become a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

It was the location of the annual Christmas Day swim

