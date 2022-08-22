'Heartbroken': Tributes paid to Limerick teen who was 'everyone's best friend'

THE PARISH of Cappamore went from the high of the success of their show to the depths of despair at the tragic death of teenager Donnacha Ryan (Luke).

Donnacha passed away following a road traffic incident at Dromsally, Cappamore in the early hours of Sunday morning. He celebrated his 18th birthday only days earlier on Wednesday, August 17.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mikey and Nicola, sister Aisling, grandparents Mike and Kathleen Ryan (L) and Sheila Ryan, girlfriend Mary, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Countless tributes have poured in following Donnacha's passing. The Cappamore Show committee have requested coverage, photos and results from the show be postponed to a later date as a mark of respect to the family. The officers and the committee of Cappamore Show wish to extend their sympathies to the family of Donnacha Ryan (Luke).

"Our prayers are with his mother Nicola, his father Mikey and his sister Aisling. Grandparents Mike, Kathleen and Sheila, uncle aunts, cousins and his extended family members. This is a time of unbearable grief and sadness for Donnacha`s family, his friends and his community. We think of his friends at this time who are struggling to come to terms with his tragic passing and extend our support and prayers to them also.

"The Ryan (Luke) family in Shanaclune have a long connection with Cappamore Show having presented the John Ryan Luke Perpetual Trophy to the show for the mares and foals section. The family also shared their rare animals with the show on show days past. Donnacha was one of the many young people involved in preparing the Show Grounds last week. He was a part of the joy and sport of the excitement of setting up the show," said the committee in a statement.

They say the whole community are in shock and saddened by the tragic news.

"Committee members who were on the show field on Sunday afternoon held a minute’s silence and prayers for Donnacha and his grieving family. In the coming days the entire community will come together to support the family of Donnacha.

May perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace."

Cappamore GAA Club, which Donnacha hurled with, held a remembrance night at the GAA field on Sunday evening. Local councillor, Martin Ryan said there was a huge attendance.

"It was a lovely vigil. To quote the club secretary Bernie Ryan, 'Donnacha wasn’t anyone's best friend, he was everyone’s best friend'," said Cllr Ryan.

He said everyone is totally numb and heartbroken for the families.

"Donnacha was just after doing the Leaving Cert. He was a hard worker - he was a farmer and helped his father in his truck business. They are a highly respected and popular family. On behalf of the community, I would like to express my condolences to the family at this terrible time," said Cllr Egan

Cathaoirleach John Egan said he feels "desperately sorry" for his parents, family and friends.

"It is a tragedy for everybody. May he rest in peace," said Cllr Egan.