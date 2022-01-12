Water sampling gets underway at popular Limerick bathing spot

EXTENSIVE water testing has begun at a popular bathing spot in Limerick city.

BHP Laboratories have been appointed by Limerick City and County Council to take samples at Corbally Baths to determine the source of the poor water quality there.

An additional 15 locations will be sampled in hopes that the popular spot will be able to reopen.

The sampling began on Monday 10 January and will take place fortnightly over a three month period.

Narwhals swimming club have been providing information regarding the water in the hope that the baths can be reopened for families and swimmers.

Up until 2007, an annual Christmas Day swim took place at the baths and the club are hoping they will be able to revive this tradition.

Limerick Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell (pictured, left below) has supported the Narwhals and says there has been an "overwhelming positive" response from the Limerick public.

He said: “When restored these baths would be an acknowledgment of the glory years of river swimming in Limerick.

“Clearly, before anything is considered around the restoration of the Corbally baths itself, consultation with local residents on the Mill road and community groups must be the first priority."