20 Aug 2022

Limerick Weather - Saturday, August 20

Limerick weather

Cathal Doherty

20 Aug 2022 8:00 AM

FOLLOWING a dry start to today, a band off showery rain will extend to most areas later, turning heavy or thundery at times.

The band of rain will track over Limerick and the south of the country towards the early-evening turning light and patchy as it does so

Highest temperatures will range from 15 degrees to 22 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Sunday morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells in central and northern areas, but with outbreaks of rain likely in southern parts.

During the afternoon and evening, cloud will generally increase across the rest of the country with a little patchy rain or drizzle developing.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

After a rather dull start with some rain around it will brighten up on Monday with some sunny intervals and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, warmest over the eastern half of the country, in mostly moderate west to southwest winds.

Tuesday will be bright with sunny spells and well-scattered showers with some rain likely on Tuesday evening and night.

