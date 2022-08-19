Search

Limerick public advised to avoid carrying large amounts of cash to prevent 'jugging'

Jugging is a term, used by police forces throughout the world, to describe a situation in which thieves follow customers suspected of carrying large quantities of cash from financial institutions

David Hurley

GARDAI in Limerick have issued another warning about the phenomenon of jugging.

This is a term, used by police forces throughout the world, to describe a situation in which thieves follow customers suspected of carrying large quantities of cash from a bank or a financial institution.

"The thieves follow the customer with the cash and then attempt to take the cash by using force or by breaking into their car if they believe that the money is locked inside," explained Garda John Finnerty.

"We are advising the general public to avoid using cash altogether. Simply transfer the funds electronically," he added.

Those who have no option but to use cash are being urged to be discreet and to be aware of their surroundings as they enter and leave financial institutions.

"Always vary your routes and times of cash drops and collections. Keep the cash on your person and don’t leave it in your car," said Garda Finnerty.

Anyone who thinks they are being followed should ring 999/112 and drive to a garda station.

