15 Aug 2022

New skincare clinic is blooming in Limerick

New skincare clinic is blooming in Limerick

Stephanie Sage, nurse melanographer, Prof H. Paul Redmond, chairman of the Department of Surgery at Cork University Hospital group, Mairéad Cheevers, chief operating officer| Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Limerick Live Reporter

15 Aug 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A NEW CLINIC with a focus on skin health and mole mapping has opened in the heart of Limerick.

Rose Clinic is blooming at its new outlet at the Beacon Hospital which has its Limerick base in Barrington Street in the heart of the city.

The facility employs a team of experienced practitioners including surgeons, doctors and melanographers with the focus on skin health and mole mapping.

The medical team uses the latest artificial intelligence screening technology to guide decision making.

It comes with skin cancer is now the most common form of the disease in Ireland with over 13,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

Pictured: Stephanie Sage, nurse melanographer and Professor H. Paul Redmond, chairman of the Department of Surgery at Cork University Hospital group

The Barrington Street clinic has now opened, with a significant amount of interest from people looking to book appointments.

The technology deployed offers a layered screening process that uses total body mapping with digital dermoscopy and artificial intelligence technology, combined with physical analysis of moles.

Annual digital screening with digital 3D imaging and artificial intelligence technology allows for early detection of melanoma and other common skin cancers which can greatly improve the prognosis.

Ukrainian woman counts on her new confectionary career in Limerick

Rose Clinic Limerick manager Mairead Cheevers said: “We are delighted to have opened the Rose Clinic in Limerick. With Rose Clinic, we are giving people an option to self refer to check their skin, and to identify any issues of concern. During these summer months, people will expose their skin more and perhaps become more aware of changes that need to be checked. We know that screening for cancer works, and Rose Clinic Limerick is deploying the latest technology to identify issues of concern.”

Rose Clinic is owned by Professor H. Paul Redmond, the professor and chairman of the Department of Surgery at Cork University Hospital Group.

His special interest is in surgical oncology, and his work is focused on cancer awareness, screening and prevention.

Local News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

