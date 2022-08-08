Search

08 Aug 2022

Abbey Theatre returns to Limerick with Brian Friel's Translations

Marty Rea who plays Manus in Brian Friel's Translations

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

08 Aug 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

THE ABBEY Theatre make their welcomed return to Limerick with the production of the highly acclaimed Translations by Brian Friel.

The production in conjunction with Lyric Theatre in Belfast is directed by Donegal native Caitríona McLaughlin and opened at the Lyric Theatre in April and then moved to the Abbey Theatre for its summer run and will now take place at the Lime Tree Theatre in Mary Immaculate College from August 16 and finishing August 20.

Translations is set in the 1800s in the townland of Friel's fictional Baile Beag/Ballybeg where an Irish-speaking community in Donegal has become the unlikely focal point of a changing world when plans for a new English-speaking national school are in motion, and a group of English Royal Engineers have arrived to map the area.  

Star-studded stage production comes to Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre

Actor Marty Rea who plays Manus spoke to the Limerick Leader about the production: “The production has been great particularly regarding the theme of the play. When we opened in Belfast the Irish Language Act was being debated up there and the election was taking place where there was the first nationalist majority ever elected into government. It was kind of historical playing there with the electricity that was in the air because of that,” Marty said.

Marty is no stranger to performing in Limerick as he has taken part in a number of productions with the Druid theatre company which brought their shows to the Lime Tree on many occasions.

“I’ve done a number of plays in Limerick. We always enjoy Limerick and normally always spend a week here. There’s always a great atmosphere and great audiences, they’re always really well attended,” Marty concluded.

