06 Aug 2022

In Pictures: Limerick shop celebrates official reopening after revamp

Jonathan Heslin with Padraig Broderick cutting the ribbon at Broderick's Official Opening, Croom PIC: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Frances Watkins; Pictures by Brendan Gleeson

06 Aug 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie



A POPULAR shop in a Limerick town has celebrated their official reopening. 

Broderick's Spar in Croom held a special event on Thursday, July 28 to mark the reopening after an extensive refurbishment. 

The store underwent its most recent revamp last year and is now a 6,725-square-foot premises, having added to its size by moving into the old Ulster Bank building adjacent to the existing store.

The shop has been in business for 40 years serving the local community from their premises on Main Street.

Padraig Broderick, has ran the store for 20 years and has 47 members of staff.

Last year the store was awarded the Retail Team of the Year award at the ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards.

Speaking about winning the award at the time, Padraig said: "We were delighted, thrilled, over the moon. It is our second time in the last four years winning this award.

"And it’s retail team of the year across the whole country. To be top of the tree two out of four is a phenomenal achievement!"

