Councillor calls out local authority over slow progress with traffic plan for Limerick town

A LIMERICK councillor has criticised his local authority which he described as being “awash with money”, on its failure to find funding to deliver a multi-million euro traffic management plan on time.

Cllr Liam Galvin, FG, took issue with an update delivered by the council on the Abbeyfeale Traffic Management Plan, saying that there is “a lot at stake” and that people are “still no wiser.”

“Your team is making very slow progress,” he said, speaking to council officials at this month’s meeting of the Newcastle West Municipal District, following a scheduled update.

The update informed elected members that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have committed a further €3m in funding but that there is still a shortfall of some €4m to complete the €13m project.

Despite this shortfall, Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) said it will continue to explore funding options, to ensure the project, which will cater for modified traffic lanes, traffic signals, roundabout upgrades, pedestrian links, coach parking, road widening and new traffic lanes, is fully funded.

Cllr Galvin exclaimed that he is still no wiser whether the funding will come through, when the project will start or finish and what part of the project the council needs to sort out.

“We need to have a sit down with the council to find out whether they are prepared to fund the remainder of this project,” he added.

The Abbeyfeale native also sought answers on when the council intends to commence certain parts of the project and at what stages.

He asked the Housing Directorate about the part of the plan that provides for the demolition of a house on Colbert Street in the town, the refurbishment of another and the building of four new homes.

“Five years this plan is going on and we still don’t have an answer on four houses. There is something wrong here. We are awash with money to deliver houses and we can’t deliver four of them in five years,” Cllr Galvin stated.

Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Francis Foley, FF, said he had every confidence in what was being done, stressing that “when we started out, we hadn’t a penny. Now we have €8.5m.”

He stressed that he is happy with the progress and that a lot of people have put great effort into it.

“We sat down six weeks ago, with only €5m and the council have come back with a further €3m. To me that is progress. There are a lot of boxes to be ticked and we are doing that bit by bit. It’s slow and tedious, but I acknowledge the work that is being done,” he added.

A council official confirmed that work on the project is continuing in anticipation that the works will be fully funded in future.