Four year-old traffic plan for Limerick town finally set to get on the road

THE TIMELINE for works on a multi-million euro traffic management plan for a Limerick town is expected to be confirmed next month.

Plans to improve traffic management in Abbeyfeale were first announced in 2018 when local councillors were told that Transport Infrastructure Ireland would be funding the project.

However, over two years after the plans were agreed and signed off on, ground has yet to be broken.

The cost of implementing the plan has also risen from €4.8 million to €12.5 million.

Local councillors for the Newcastle West municipal district have been told that they will be given a breakdown of the programme of works for the plan at their next municipal meeting.

Councillors were also assured that they would receive information on where the plan would receive funding from, due to the increase in the original estimate.

One of the conditions of the plan was that Limerick City and County Council would purchase and demolish Riordan’s pub on the Main Street to make way for 24 off-street parking spaces.

While the council have purchased the derelict building it has yet to be demolished.

However, a site investigation on the area is expected to be completed by June 10.