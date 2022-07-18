Search

18 Jul 2022

Further details of victorious Limerick hurlers' homecoming revealed

Further details of victorious Limerick hurlers' homecoming revealed

Like in 2018, Limerick's victorious hurlers will travel on an open-topped bus through the city | Picture: Dave Gaynor

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts and Donal O'Regan

18 Jul 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S all-conquering hurlers won't be the only stars on stage at their homecoming in the Tus Gaelic Grounds this evening.

Internationally renowned singer Denise Chaila - who received a signed jersey from the Limerick panel prior to her support slot for Ed Sheeran - will entertain a crowd of thousands at the stadium ahead of their arrival on stage.

And she will be joined by Emma Langford, and Denis Allen, who of course wrote the anthemic track 'Limerick, You're a Lady'.

They will provide the warm-up for the three-in-a-row winners to arrive on stage at approximately 7pm at Limerick's GAA headquarters.

WATCH: Limerick's history-making captain Declan Hannon says All-Ireland win is 'dream come true'

The Liam MacCarthy winning panel will arrive at the station, and, as they did in 2018, travel by open-topped bus down Mallow Street, Henry Street and Ennis Road.

People have been asked to gather at the Tus Gaelic Grounds as opposed to the railway station, as there will be no ceremony there.

A night of unforgettable festivities is planned, rivalling the scenes that greeted the 2018 champions when they returned after claiming their first Liam MacCarthy Cup in 45 years.

Limerick City and County Council in association with Limerick GAA are inviting supporters to join the family-friendly party at the homecoming at the Tus Gaelic Grounds.

The homecoming is a ticket-only event with tickets available now from www.ticketmaster.ie. There is no cost for attending the event but a booking fee of €2 will apply. Any surplus monies raised from the event will go to charity.

Fans are asked to be patient as they log on to get their tickets, which are available on a first come first served basis and can be downloaded onto phones.

In the interests of fairness and allowing as many supporters as possible to get tickets, they will be limited to nine tickets per transaction.

Patrons will have an option to sit or stand at the event, with seated tickets in either the Mackey Stand or the North Stand, while standing tickets will be available on both the pitch and in the town end terrace. Supporters will not gain access to the TUS Gaelic Grounds without a ticket so please do not attend unless you have secured yours in advance.

Gates will open at 5pm with entertainment beginning shortly afterwards. MC for the evening will be Liam Ahern, with the team expected to be on stage by 7pm and the event concluding at approximately 10pm.

The family friendly event is alcohol free, with patrons advised not to bring large back packs to the ground. If they do, the items will be searched and bottles or any items of concern will be confiscated. Patrons are asked also on this occasion not to bring hurleys with them due to pitch being in use for the event.

Stay with www.LimerickLive.ie through today for all the latest on Limerick's homecoming celebrations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media