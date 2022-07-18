WATCH: Limerick's history-making captain Declan Hannon's says All-Ireland win is 'dream come true'

ADARE'S Declan Hannon became the first person to captain a team to four All-Ireland senior hurling championship wins at Croke Park on Sunday.
Limerick extended their unbeaten run in the championship to sixteen games when completing a three-in-a-row of Liam MacCarthy Cup wins with a thrilling 1-31 to 2-26 victory over Leinster champions Kilkenny at a sun-drenched Croke Park.
Afterwards captain Hannon spoke to the media following their fourth All-Ireland final win in five years.
