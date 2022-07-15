Search

15 Jul 2022

Sports-mad Paddy meets his golfing heroes at JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor

Sports-mad Paddy meets his golfing heroes at JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor

Paddy and his twin sisters Millie and Alice with Shane Lowry; Below: Paddy and Padraig Harrington in Adare Manor

Frances Watkins

15 Jul 2022 4:30 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A YOUNG Limerick boy had the time of his life at the JP McManus Pro-Am last week as he got to meet stars of the golfing world.

Paddy O'Sullivan was in Adare with his family for the charity event with his mother Donna saying he had a “super” time.

Sports-mad Paddy got to spend time at the first and tenth tee on the Tuesday of the competition and was well looked after.

Donna said the stewards and marshals pulled out all the stops for the six year-old.

'The one-liners rolled faster than the golf balls' at JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick

“Everyone was so good to him. He was behind the railings for safety but all the golfers were stopping for him for photos and to sign his cap.

“The crowd got behind him as well. Every time they slowed down for Paddy they would sign autographs and take photos with others so everyone was getting their chance.

“They were all great with him and gave him their time. He had a really lovely experience, it was magical”.

The Athea boy is big into sport and he is looking forward to travelling to Croke Park to cheer on the hurlers this weekend.

Donna said Paddy was star struck by everyone he met and the photos she took show how much the interactions meant to him.

“I have loads of lovely photos. He met everyone, Shane Lowry was great with him and he loves Rory Mcllroy as well who stopped for him. It was just fab”.

Paddy's twin sisters, Millie and Alice, also went along and they were very lucky to be given one of Tiger Woods' golf balls on his final tee.

Over 80,000 spectators made their way to Adare Manor for the two-day event as ten of the top 11 golfers in the world took to the fairways at the five-star resort.

