'The one-liners rolled faster than the golf balls' at JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick

IT WAS 1.07pm when he came into view. With hands in pockets, head dipped downwards, his torso framed by the greying sky above, and a security detail to his left, the man they all wanted to see had arrived. But nobody had realised it. Yet.

And then he lifted his head. “Gentlemen,” he said.

“It’s him,” said one. Eyes began to scan the face and body to establish if this really was the man known the length and breadth of the globe by his first name.

Tiger had entered the building, via the backdoor.

His arrival on the driving range at Adare Manor for the JP McManus Pro-Am on Monday was brilliant in its understatedness. Having hoodwinked the majority of the media and spectators by travelling up through the centre of the driving range in a buggy, there was little fuss created by the man who knows nothing but fuss.

There to greet him at his bay was Mr JP McManus. In behind him, Mr John Kiely.

The media sensed an introduction was on the cards.

Was Tiger Woods going to get to meet the great man himself?

We watched and waited. And waited and watched. Tiger did his thing, whipping balls over 300 yards for fun.

No introduction at the driving range. Tiger would have to wait until the first tee.

Everyone knows the story of Moses parting the Red Sea. This was JP parting the Green Sea. He led the way through the crowds, followed closely by John Kiely and his wife Louise and then the press pack.

“You see what everyone thinks of JP - the golfers, celebs, all the crowds - what it means to the community here and how much is raised for charity. It's an amazing event and I'm just happy to be part of it,” said Rory McIlroy.

They clapped and cheered at either side of the ropes. They most definitely weren’t all of Limerick lineage but for the day that was in it, all were happy to convert.

The Limerick hurlers are the posterboys of Irish sport, and with the style comes plenty of substance. A third All-Ireland appearance in three years awaits. Only the Cats now stand in their way.

The introduction was brief and packed some punch. The Big Cat took the hand of King Kiely. And the earth shook, just a little.

“Declan,” beckoned King from Galbally. “Come over Declan,” echoed JP.

A bashful Captain Hannon joined the line-up. The Fab ‘Fore’ photo was now complete.

“On the tee, from the USA, and I hope you won't mind me taking the liberty, the one and only... Tiger Woods,” announced honorary starter Des Smyth. He deviated from the script, for Tiger. There was wild applause. Many had spent hours around here waiting for that very moment.

“There’s times we could do with him in Croke Park,” joked John Kiely of the Tiger.

When asked if he'd consider giving him a run with the seniors, the school principal replied: “He'd have to work on his weak side!”

The spectators lapped it up. Almost 80,000 had gone through the main gates over the two days. The one-liners rolled faster than the golf balls.

“My flight’s been cancelled, Michael,” shouted one spectator as Michael O’ Leary was about about to tee off.

“Send an email,” the Ryanair boss fired back. You couldn't script this stuff.

Ian Poulter brought plenty of colour. And we're not only talking about his trousers. A spectator’s mobile phone rang just as he was about to tee off at the first.

“Morning darling, I’m at the golf,” Ian joked aloud, much to the delight of the crowds.

The best line of the week however, went to a seven-year-old on the seventh hole dressed in a Limerick jersey.

“Tiger, do you know Cian Lynch?” he shouted aloud.

It’s not often Mr Woods has to share the spotlight in Tiger Land but this is Limerick, and it’s a hurling house.