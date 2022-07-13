Limerick players and fans will be sweating: High temperature advisory issued

IT'S going to be a swelteringly hot Sunday for Limerick players on the pitch and fans travelling to Croke Park.
This Wednesday, Met Eireann has issued a high temperature advisory for the country. They say that Ireland will experience a hot spell on All-Ireland final day and into early next week.
"Day time temperatures will widely reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations. Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too. Updates to follow," said a Met Eireann spokesperson.
Sun cream and lots of water will have to be packed alongside sandwiches by supporters heading to Dublin 3.
The high temperature advisory is valid from this Wednesday afternoon to midnight on the following Wednesday. However, it is Sunday when the mercury will really begin to climb and perhaps exceed 30 degrees.
Fans will be sweating it in more ways than one come throw-in time in Croker.
