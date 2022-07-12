New jobs for Limerick as WP Engine drives growth

LIMERICK is set for a further jobs boost tomorrow, with WP Engine moving into new offices in the city.

It paves the way for the creation of 20 new positions locally, with the firm, founded in Austin, Texas, relocating from the Engine building in Cecil Street to a state-of-the-art complex in Henry Street.

It will also see the technology company grow its headcount in Limerick to 120 staff in total.

This team in Limerick is responsible for helping major brands and small businesses build websites on WordPress.

In the last three years, WP Engine – which opened in Limerick in 2016 – has doubled its customer numbers from just over 3,300 to more than 8,000.

And the new jobs in Limerick will include roles in software engineers, senior development engineers and product designers.

The firm exists to host web sites via the WordPress templates, alongside hosting of other resources, e-commerce solutions, and enterprise offerings.

The ribbon will be cut at the new offices tomorrow afternoon.

The company’s chief executive and chair Heather Brunner will be in attendance, alongside the site lead for WP Engine in Limerick Paul Ryan.

They will be joined by the firm’s general counsel Chad Costello.

WP Engine’s new offices in Henry Street replace what ws once a leisure centre and a former Bedford Motor Company garage.

Now, the firm says, it’s a state of the art hybrid workspace fit for the future of work.

Local Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell described the new jobs as “another great news story” for Limerick city, the county and the wider region.

“I would like to commend the team at WP Engine on their amazing success to date who have seen substantial customer growth over the last three years and this year being recognised as a ‘Great place to work’ for the fourth time – WP Engine are undoubtedly going from strength to strength here in Limerick city. This high quality office space investment is another ringing endorsement of what we have to offer here in Limerick city, with the available high quality technical talent pool and opportunity for strong business growth in a modern and open office environment that facilitates innovation in the changing ways people are now working.”