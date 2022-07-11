Search

11 Jul 2022

Software firm announces new investment and jobs in Limerick

FileCloud chief executive Ray Downes flanked by his colleagues Peter Melerud, Teresa Moyles and Brian Cahill | Picture: Don MacMonagle

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

11 Jul 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK has received a jobs boost today, with an American software provider unveiling plans to open its European headquarters in Plassey.

In a move which will lead to 50 new roles, FileCloud, which develops secure file sharing and content collaboration platforms, will open at Hamilton House in Plassey.

Like WP Engine and Dell - which between them have created thousands of local jobs - FileCloud was also founded in the Texan city of Austin.

It also has operatins in Brazil, Dubai, India, and the Philippines, serving the enterprise content market for hyper-secure file and document sharing, collaboration, and data governance.

Already, FileCloud serves more than 3,000 enterprise customers with well over a million users in over 90 countries.

The establishment of its European entity also enables the company to strengthen and scale its global business, expand its European partner base, and continue its growth.

Company chief executive Ray Downes, who hails from Pallaskenry, said “We are delighted to choose Limerick as the location for our European HQ. I started my own career in the locality, and I have had great experience with operating prior companies from Ireland's Mid-West. We see first-hand that there is an excellent ecosystem to fast-track growth plans with the support of the local business community and our IDA partners. We get access to the region's highly skilled technology focused talent and competitive cost base.”

The new roles will be across the areas of development, operations and support, research and development, sales and marketing plus general administrative support.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said: "FileCloud’s decision to establish its EMEA HQ and R&D Centre in Limerick is terrific news. The addition of these 50 technical and commercial roles to Limerick City will have a positive impact on the Mid-West region, creating opportunities for employment, third level collaboration, and R&D. FileCloud is also a welcome addition to Ireland’s growing emerging business cluster. I wish FileCloud every success with this venture.”

