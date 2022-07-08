Search

08 Jul 2022

Legal heavyweights from Limerick and Clare merge to form Mid-West’s largest law firm

Derek Walsh (Sellors), Helen Rackard (MHP), Stephen Keogh (Managing Partner, Sellors), John Shaw (MHP), Miriam O’Connor (Sellors), Ian Sheehy (Sellors) and Sinéad Nunan (MHP). I PICTURE: Eamon Ward

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

08 Jul 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

TWO LEGAL heavyweights in Limerick and Clare have officially completed a cross-county merger.

Michael Houlihan & Partners LLP (MHP) based in Ennis, Clare and Sellors LLP, in Limerick, two of the longest running and award-winning law firms in their respective counties, will join forces.

The merger, which took effect from July 1, has resulted in the formation of the largest dual-county legal team in the Mid-West region.

Stephen Keogh, who previously spent 10 years with Dublin law firm Eversheds and Sutherland and is ex officio president of Shannon Chamber, will lead the newly merged firm.

Mr Keogh said: “This is a landmark announcement for legal services in Clare and Limerick as it is the first time that two firms located in these neighbouring counties have merged.”

ISO accredited MHP, established in 1933, won Munster Law Firm of the Year 2021 and is a seven-solicitor firm with three partners.

It has a history of legal excellence and is synonymous with many landmark and high-profile legal outcomes.

Limerick-based Sellors LLP, which won Munster Law Firm of the Year 2019, brings 150 years’ experience and is a fourteen-solicitor firm with five partners.

The merger will grow the combined legal practice to 50 people, incorporating a team of 21 lawyers, and build on a collective 240 years’ experience.

Local authority clients, lending institutions, insurance companies, privately owned companies, and private clients will benefit from the expansion in legal service offerings across both counties from the new merger.

Both companies will continue to operate from their established Georgian buildings on Bindon Street, Ennis and Glentworth Street, Limerick.

“We are looking to strengthen each of our existing teams to compete in the new legal environment and to look towards new areas of practice.

“The Mid-West region has a thriving commercial market which we believe is a great fit for our firm,” Mr Keogh,” added.

