Search

05 Jul 2022

WATCH: Adare Manor is World's first golf course to receive prestigious sustainability certification

Reporter:

David Hurley

05 Jul 2022 5:15 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Adare Manor has become the first golf course in the World to achieve the International Sustainability Standard ISO 20121.

The prestigious accolade, was confirmed by the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI), just prior to the beginning of this week's JP McManus Pro-Am.

The official certificate was presented this Tuesday afternoon and Adare Manor says it is committed to improving sustainability across all aspects of the operation.

In Pictures: 30 photographs from Day 2 of the JP McManus Pro-Am

ISO 20121 is an international standard for sustainable event management, created by the International Organisation for Standardisation.

It shows that an event or an organisation, such as Adare Manor, can become more socially responsible and reduce its environmental footprint, all while continuing to be financially successful.

John Donlon, who is leading the sustainability drive at Adare Manor, says a five-year plan is now in place to ensure World-class standards will in place by the 2027 - when the venue will host the Ryder Cup.

As part of the sustainability improvement programme, continuous improvement will be implemented year on year in areas including Waste reduction, Improving recycling/reuse, reduction in carbon and plastics footprint and community involvement/education.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media