07 Jul 2022

Limerick schools invited to snap up free Picker Pals packs

Applications are now open for places on the popular litter-picking programme for the 2022/2023 school year

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

07 Jul 2022 9:00 PM

TEACHERS and principals in schools across Limerick are being invited to sign up for a free place on the popular litter-picking programme for the 2022/2023 school year.

Launched in 2019, the Picker Pals programme is now in 33% of the schools in Ireland - that's  30,000 children making the world a better place and having fun doing it.

Applications are now being accepted for Picker Pals 2022-23 school year - click here for details.

Over 1,400 children from 60 different schools in Limerick are already playing their part as Picker Pals.

Picker Pals is run by Environmental NGO VOICE (Voice of Irish Concern for the Environment) and the programme was created by children's author Patrick Jackson, who saw the need to teach the next generation about litter prevention at an early age. 

"Children are the best ambassadors for environmental issues; they understand the connection between preventing litter and the benefits to people and animals. They naturally sense the right thing to do and bring this message home to their families. Their enthusiasm is fantastic," he said.

The scheme is funded by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications and Limerick City and County Council.

Local News

