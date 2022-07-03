Limerick Weather - Sunday, July 3

There will be some sunny spells today but there will be a good deal of cloud about. The day will be dry apart from some well scattered showers, which will die out during the afternoon. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 Celsius in a moderate west or northwest winds.

It will be generally cloudy tonight with some showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will be predominantly dry on Monday but with mostly cloudy skies and just limited sunny breaks. There will be a few showers drifting eastwards across the country, mainly during the first half of the day, in a moderate westerly breeze. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the southeast of the country.

Patchy rain and drizzle in the west and northwest on Monday night. Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

There will be lots of cloud over Ireland on Tuesday with patchy rain or drizzle, especially affecting the northwest. The best chance of any sunny spells are in the east and south of the country where it will be mostly dry.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east and southeast. Humid overnight with patchy light rain or drizzle spreading from the west. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

Similar weather conditions are forecast on Wednesday with lots of cloud and some patchy rain. The best of any sunshine in the east and south. Highs of 16 to 21 degrees with moderate west winds.