Limerick Weather: Thursday June 30, 2022

Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Changeable and cool, especially in the west. More dry intervals developing over the weekend.

Thursday night: Showers will become more isolated overnight. Cloud will build from the west with patchy drizzle developing on western and northwest coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with dry intervals and some patchy drizzle or light showers at times. In the afternoon, more persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards through the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate southwest winds becoming southerly.

On Friday night, the rain will clear eastwards with clear spells and scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Saturday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some decent dry intervals too. Highest temperatures ranging from 14 or 15 degrees in the northwest to 19 degrees in the southeast with moderate westerly winds.

Sunday will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells and a few showers. a Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Early next week: A good deal of dry weather expected though there will be showers at times. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low-twenties.







