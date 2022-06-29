Councillors' bid for ‘clean air zone’ in Limerick

COUNCILLORS are to discuss plans to introduce a clean air zone for Limerick city centre.

It follows a similar initiative which has been rolled out in Cork city earlier t this year.

As part of the CAZ activity programme in Cork, air monitors have been placed on a number of streets in the heart of the city centre.

These, the council says, will measure nitrogen oxides (NOx), ozone and particulate matter over time.

Social Democrats councillor Elisa O’Donovan is seeking to roll-out a similar project in Limerick and she will have a chance to discuss the proposal at the next meeting of the Climate Action, Biodiversity and Environment Strategic Policy Committee.

Her motion was originally before this month's meeting of the Metropolitan District but it was agreed it should be referred to the SPC instead as that is the forum where policy decisions are discussed.

It's not known how much such a project would cost to roll out in Limerick.