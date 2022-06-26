Search

26 Jun 2022

Visually impaired teenagers to abseil down Thomond Park Stadium

Visually impaired youngsters to abseil down Thomond Park Stadium

The family fun day will see young service users between 12-14 abseil down Thomond Park Stadium with a parent/guardian. Pictured are Eoin and Jo Stepleton

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

26 Jun 2022 10:30 AM

VISUALLY impaired children and teenagers in Limerick will hit new heights of bravery as they abseil down one of Munster's most iconic venues for fun.

The event, which will take place at Thomond Park Stadium on Saturday, July 2, will see young service users between 12-14 take on the challenge in support of Ireland’s leading sight loss agency.

The National Council for the Blind in Ireland (NCBI) is hosting the family day out, as part of their RISE project, which is supported by the Toy Show Appeal.

“Nothing like this has ever been organised before for us,” Jennifer Wilson, Rise Project Coordinator said.

The aim, Jennifer stressed, is to champion “social inclusion” and hone in on “family connection.”

Abseiling, team activities and a hot meal to finish is what’s on the ballot for the day, with one family member each permitted to join the event, which take place between 10am to 1pm.

Nevsail Watersports, a collaborator on the day, said that participants will get fantastic panoramic views of the iconic stadium, the River Shannon and of Limerick City before their descent.

Most of all, they will get a huge sense of achievement and have been asked to bring their A game.

“Children and young adults who are blind or visually impaired often don't get the same opportunities as their peers who have no disability,” Jennifer continued.

The event will allow young adults to experience an activity that is both unique and exciting but often not accessible to them in regular circumstances.

“This will be a truly special experience that should not be missed,” Jennifer concluded.

For more information or to book a spot, contact: jennifer.wilson@ncbi.ie.

