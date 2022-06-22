Strong interest in Limerick for first Women’s Shed group

HUNDREDS of women have expressed interest in joining a new Women’s Shed for the Raheen area. Around 400 people were at Garryowen Rugby Club this week for an information evening on the project, and it’s full steam ahead now to finding a premises for the facility.



It’s the brainchild of the founder of Raheen’s 'Walking Buddies' group Emer Scully and Sinead O'Beirne-Brinn who teaches yoga in the Men's Shed in Dooradoyle and Raheen.



Emer, who is the communications officer said the Women’s Shed will run broadly along the same lines as the Men’s Shed, which offers males a space to hang out, share skills and develop long lasting friendships.



“Our aim is to run courses, talks and then to have a place where people can come, chat, have a coffee and relax. A place for someone to get out of their own personal space,” she explained.

The challenge, she admitted, is finding a space big enough.



“We are thrilled with the level of interest,” she added, “The Men's Shed in Raheen have been hugely supportive to us. Sean Dalton, who is its chair has given a lot of direction. We are delighted with the support the local area has given. It just shows there is such a need for this.” To get involved, email

womensshedlimerick@gmail.com.