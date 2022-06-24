Search

24 Jun 2022

Crime File: Limerick Gardai seek witnesses as vehicle leaves scene after hitting a wall

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

24 Jun 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Gardai in Limerick are looking for witnesses or dash cam footage of an incident which happened on Thursday June 9.

"A wall on the perimeter of a house was knocked by a large vehicle in the townland of Bolane, Kildimo, Co. Limerick on Thursday 9th June at 11am" Garda Nathan Crehan confirmed this week.

"This is on the N69 route, approx.150m from Kildimo as one travels towards Askeaton. The location is directly across from the Dromore Inn. It would appear that the driver of a large vehicle lost control of it and crashed into the wall outside a private residence. The wall was demolished.

"The driver failed to remain at the scene and left the area in great haste. There was a large volume of traffic on this road on Thursday 9th June at 11am. It would appear that the driver of another vehicle saw what had transpired and  blew the horn on his vehicle for a prolonged period of time.

"This may have been an effort to coax the offending driver to stay at the scene. However it did not work. It is highly likely that someone may have witnessed this traffic collision. If you did see it,  then please contact the Gardai at Newcastle West Garda Station at 069 20650. 

