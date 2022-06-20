University of Limerick graduates to run 100km in memory of friend’s father

TWO MEN are taking on a mammoth challenge for Milford Care Centre in memory of their friend's father.

Conor Egan and Jamie MacManus will run 100km from Lahinch to Galway city on July 3 to raise money for the centre.

The two friends live in Shannon and attended the University of Limerick with Conor previously taking part in a 50k ultra marathon to raise money for Limerick Suicide Watch.

They have been planning their 100k challenge since their friend's father passed away in Milford in January - click here to donate.

Conor said: “The support and care Milford provided him was a huge source of comfort to our friend, and learning that Milford relies primarily on donations we've decided to couple our first attempt at 100k with a fundraising effort to recognise that support. We felt like we couldn't do much to help our friend at the time when he was going through it so this is our way of showing support.”

The pair only started running during lockdown and they have been building towards bigger and bigger distances.

Their 100k challenge has required intense training given their relatively short time running.

The friends took part in the Wild Atlantic Ultra 50 mile race recently as preparation for their event in July.

Milford Care Centre was established in 1928 and provides specialist palliative care through a comprehensive range of hospice at home, specialist in-patient unit and day care centre services.

These services are provided throughout the Mid West Region, incorporating Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary.