11 Jun 2022

Limerick charity launches new initiative to tackle racism, bullying and social division

Students from Thomond College helping to launch the Empathy is a Gamechanger initiative

11 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

A NEW initiative, launched by a Limerick-based charity, aims to tackle bullying, racism, online hate speech, and what organisers say is a ‘cruel culture of division’.

The Empathy is a Gamechanger initiative from Narrative 4, a charity that runs empathy education programmes.

Narrative 4, which is based at O'Connell Street in the city centre, was co-founded by Irish author Colum McCann and this latest initiative is backed by broadcaster and Limerick Leader columnist Louise Cantillon, musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire, comedian Martin Beanz Warde and social entrepreneur Mamobo Ogoro, among others.

The issues raised by the various research reports inform the work of Narrative 4, which has been active in Ireland since 2016. Since then, the organisation has reached 25,000 students in 35% of all secondary schools.

They have also delivered facilitator training to 700 teachers and youth workers in an evidence-based teaching method that fosters connection, empathy and encourages positive relationships in the classroom.

Louise Cantillon is an ambassador for the Narrative 4’s Empathy is a Gamechanger initiative, which combines public awareness campaigns, new short online trainings, conversation events, and a hub with research, resources, and recommended reading.

She says that empathy education offers hope at a time when the world needs it.

