10 Jun 2022

Historic Limerick pub is latest Tidy Towns award recipient

Maura O’Neill from Limerick City Tidy Towns with Libby and Suzanne Hickey from South’s |PICTURE: Ava O’Donoghue/iLoveLimerick

Nick Rabbitts

10 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

nick@limerickleader.ie

ONE OF the city’s most historical pubs has won a monthly Tidy Town award.

South’s Pub in Quinlan Street was given the award for May 2022 by Limerick City Tidy Towns, whose volunteers were impressed with the effort its staff made on its appearance.

Maura O’Neill of the tidy towns group said: “Given the number of fabulous pubs in Limerick city, we could realistically present an award to a pub every month, so we therefore restrict this to two per year.

“We have always admired South’s for how consistently well maintained this beautiful, historic pub has been over its many years of trading, not only its attractive main entrance and lovely covered outdoor seated area at Quinlan Street, but also by how beautifully the side entrance and laneway off Newenham Street is kept.”

Steeped in history, South’s Pub was acquired by the Hickey family in 1972 and has been run by them ever since.

While a well known old traditional Limerick pub at the time, the building required a massive overhaul and many renovations were carried out in the intervening years, which have resulted in the building we see today, with its traditional signage and exterior windows still intact and bespoke interiors which have to be seen to be truly appreciated.

The pub is probably most famous for its appearance in Angela’s Ashes, the film of Frank McCourt’s life, in 1999.

South’s Pub is Limerick City Tidy Towns’ fourth monthly 2022 award winner, and as a result will be in with the chance of winning this year’s overall prize at their annual event to be held early in 2023.

The winners from January and February 2022 will also be included in the overall event, as well as Treaty City Brewery, Khan Supermarket and Seoidin Jewellery who won the February, March and April 2022 awards.

To volunteer with Tidy Towns, they meet every Sunday morning at 11am at the corner of Thomas Street and O’Connell Street, and on Wednesdays at 6pm outside the White House.

