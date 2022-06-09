Limerick Weather: Thursday June 9, 2022

Thursday will see rain and drizzle in Limerick from early on. It will turn mostly dry with sunny spells in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 18 to 21 degrees in a moderate to fresh south or southwest breeze.

National Outlook

Generally dry on Thursday night with isolated showers, mainly in the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mainly moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

A blustery day on Friday with sunny spells and widespread showers. A few heavy downpours are possible. Afternoon temperatures from 16 to 19 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly breeze.

On Friday night, there will be some showers in the north and northwest, most other areas will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

A bright and breezy day is expected on Saturday with long sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a fresh southwesterly breeze. Mainly dry overnight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with moderating westerly winds.

Sunday will be a largely dry day with sunny spells and well scattered showers, mainly in the northwest of the country. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.