In Pictures: Launch of Limerick Pride 2022

DETAILS of this year's Limerick Pride have been announced.
The week-long festival, which celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other cultures, will take place between July 4 and July 10 with the Limerick Pride parade taking place on Saturday, July 9.
The Covid-19 pandemic forced the annual week-long festival behind closed doors for the past two years, and now the organisers are making up for lost time with a multitude of events.
The Technological University of the Shannon in Moylish is hosting the summit | Picture: Adrian Butler
