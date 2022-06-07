JP McManus Pro-Am organisers issue advice for motorists

THE organisers of next month's JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare have issued advice for motorists planning to drive to the two-day tournament on July 4 and 5.

Anybody in possession of a ticket cap for the star-studded event is reminded that it is still valid for this summer’s rescheduled Pro-Am.

All JP McManus Pro-Am attendees travelling to Adare Manor by car are reminded that they must pre-book car parking in advance of the event.

Alternatively, there will be a complimentary Park & Ride facility available, however, attendees must pre-register to avail of the Park & Ride. Pick up will be at Limerick Racecourse.

As there will be a heavy traffic management plan in operation, anybody traveling to Adare Manor by car who has not pre-booked parking will be asked to turn around by event marshals. There is no option to park without having pre-booked.

To book either the Adare Manor car park, or the free park & ride, please visit www.jpmcmanusproam.com

World number one Scottie Scheffler was the latest big-name addition to the JP McManus Pro-Am field, with the reigning Masters champion to be joined by Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Jason Kokrak, Sam Burns and Tom Hoge in

the line-up for the event at future Ryder Cup venue, Adare Manor.

The new additions join a star-studded field of professionals and amateurs, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Leona Maguire, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry; former Ryder Cup captains Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley; Mark Wahlberg, Jamie Dornan, Niall Horan and many, many more.

With the latest announcement, 19 of the 24 competitors at last year’s Ryder Cup will now be appearing at the Pro-Am, including nine of the current top 11 players in the world golf rankings.

Tournament host, JP McManus, expressed his excitement at the latest announcement: “It’s incredible to see how many players from across the world are coming to play in the Pro-Am and I would like to sincerely thank each and every one of them for offering up their time to help us raise money for charitable organisations in need.

"As always, this event would be nothing without the hundreds of volunteers who help us run it smoothly, so I also

extend a sincere thank you to them."