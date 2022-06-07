Limerick Weather: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

SOME sunny spells and scattered showers are expected from this morning, but it will become mostly cloudy through the morning with outbreaks of rain moving in from the southwest through the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.

Tonight: Showery outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards across the country overnight, clearing from most areas before dawn with clear spells and a few showers following.

Remaining rather warm or humid overnight with temperatures not falling below 10 to 13 degrees in most areas with some mist and hill fog possible as light to moderate variable winds become mostly westerly by morning.

Wednesday: Any lingering rain will clear the northeast early in the morning leaving sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy with the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, mildest in the east, in moderate westerly winds.

Wednesday night: Showers will die out early on Wednesday night becoming largely dry with clear spells for a time. Cloud will increase from the southwest as the night goes on with patchy light rain or drizzle developing at times in the west.

Another mild night with lows of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with outbreaks of rain extending across the country from the Atlantic. The rain will become persistent for a time especially in the west. A clearance to sunny spells will follow by evening but it will remain quite windy. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in fresh and blustery south to southwest winds.

Thursday night: Most areas will have a dry night with clear spells, however blustery showers will affect the western coastal counties. Remaining quite a muggy night with lows not dropping below 10 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Friday: Sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest in the west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.