In Pictures: Limerick celebrates epic Munster hurling final win over Clare

LIMERICK claimed a 23rd Munster senior hurling title with an epic 1-29 to 0-29 extra-time victory over Clare at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday.
Sportsfile photographers captured the nail-biting events as John Kiely's men recorded a fourth provincial title on the bounce for the first time in 86 years.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures
Ger Reidy, Limerick Opera Festival; Mayor Daniel Butler,; Tom Hackett, Limerick Opera Festival and Dr Matthew Potter at the launch of the museum I PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.