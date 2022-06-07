Plans confirmed for new surface on Limerick motorway to reduce traffic noise

WORK on a new motorway surface along a stretch of the M7 in Limerick is expected to begin next month.

The new surface along an 8km stretch of the motorway between J28 (Castletroy) and J30 (Rosbrien) should provide long-term health benefits to residents who live nearby.

The new surface will be a low road noise surface and follows a pilot study by Limerick City and County Council assessing the benefits to health by implementing noise reducing interventions, particularly near Monaleen.

In recognition of the work completed by the council on this matter, Transport Infrastructure Ireland is working in collaboration with the local authority to fund the pilot project by bringing forward a scheduled lifecycle maintenance intervention for a section of the M7.

The change of road surface to a low-noise road surface will not eliminate road noise for communities living near the M7 but it should have a positive impact on their long-term health.

The resurfacing works are expected to commence in late July/early August and should be complete by late September/ early October.

All works related to this resurfacing project will take place at night on a phased approach to protect workers and minimise traffic disruption.

The roads impacted will be fully operational each morning and only one side of the motorway will be closed at a time.

This phasing of the night-time closures is to minimise disruption and is subject to securing necessary temporary road closures and temporary road works speed limits.

Commenting on the project, Simon Jennings, Senior Executive Scientist with Limerick City and County Council said: "The pilot project should have a positive impact on the health of communities living besides the M7 in Limerick. The Council acknowledges the support of TII and Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications and looks forward to continuing to work collaboratively with them on the Project."