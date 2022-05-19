Search

19 May 2022

Labour Party leader meets Limerick residents to discuss M7 noise pollution

Labour Party leader meets Limerick residents to discuss M7 noise pollution

Cllr Elena Secas with Ivana Bacik,TD and Labour Party Leader PIC: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

19 May 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

RESIDENTS from Limerick estates met with Labour Party leader Ivana Bacick T.D last week to raise the issue of noise pollution in their area. 

Locals from a number of estates in Castletroy have been raising their concerns regarding noise from the nearby M7 motorway for "many years". 

Limerick councillor Elena Secas has also brought the issue to the attention of Limerick City and County Council as well as Transport Infrastructure Ireland. 

Residents met with Ms Secas and Ms Bacick to discuss the issue with one man saying he could not hold a conversation in his garden because of the noise. 

Limerick clubs rewarded for work of volunteers at Great Limerick Run

Ms Secas says that residents from estates that border the motorway including Monaleen Park, Kylemore and Evanswood, say the noise is getting worse. 

"The council developed a noise action plan and prepared a cost benefit report which they then submitted to TII. 

"TII have said they are committed to the pilot project and implementing mitigation measures so they are working with the council on that. 

"The project is subject to funding so we want to make sure that the funds are available, they are finalising measures at the moment which should be completed by the end of June."

If the funding is available, work on the mitigation measures could begin at the end of the year. 

Some of the measures include noise barriers and road resurfacing, similar to the work carried out in Dublin near the Red Cow, which Ms Secas says has been "really helpful" to the area. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media