02 Jun 2022

Drugs worth more than €3m seized by Limerick gardai in just five months

Drugs worth more than €3m have been seized by Limerick gardai since the beginning of this year

David Hurley

02 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI in Limerick have seized more illegal drugs during the first five months of this year than during all of 2021.

Members of the Joint Policing Committee will be formally briefed later this week but the latest significant seizures mean drugs worth more than €3m have been seized since January.

Two men – aged in their 40s and 50s – have been brought before the courts after they were charged in connection with seizures of drugs worth more than €1.4m, at locations in Limerick and Clare over the weekend.

A total of seven arrests were made and several searches were carried out as part of Operations Tara and Coronation.

At approximately 2.15pm last Friday, cocaine worth around €10,000 was seized when a car was stopped an searched at Corbally Road, on the outskirts of the city.

During follow-up searches at locations on the Limerick/Clare border, a further quantity of cocaine, worth around €406,000 was seized along with heroin, worth €140,000, amphetamine worth €45,000 and €42,852 worth of diazapam tablets. A large sum of cash was also seized.

BREAKING: Man charged in relation to Limerick drugs seizure; further €780k of suspected cocaine seized

In further searches, on Saturday, cocaine worth around €780,000 was seized at locations in Knockainey and Lisnagry.

The seizures at the weekend were made less than 72 hours after cocaine worth an estimated €140,000 was seized when a vehicle was stopped and searched at Caherconlish.

Man arrested following €140k drugs seizure in Limerick village released without charge

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and questioned but has since been released without charge.

Investigations are ongoing and gardai say files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

