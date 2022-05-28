Search

28 May 2022

BREAKING: Man charged in relation to Limerick drugs seizure; further €780k of suspected cocaine seized

Garda

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

28 May 2022 6:50 PM

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

A MAN has been charged following the seizure of drugs in Limerick and Clare yesterday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court this Saturday evening.

Gardai conducted searches under Operation Coronation, in conjunction with Operation Tara, in Clare and Limerick on Friday. A total of €643,000 worth of drugs was seized and five people were arrested.

BREAKING: Five arrested in Limerick and Clare after €643,000 drug seizure

In a follow up search today, Saturday, cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of €779,450 (subject to analysis). 

Two persons continue to be detained in garda custody under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Henry Street garda station.  Today's seizure brings the total value of drugs seized over the past two days to €1.4m.

Investigations are ongoing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media