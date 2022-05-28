BREAKING: Man charged in relation to Limerick drugs seizure; further €780k of suspected cocaine seized

A MAN has been charged following the seizure of drugs in Limerick and Clare yesterday.
The man, aged in his 40s, was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court this Saturday evening.
Gardai conducted searches under Operation Coronation, in conjunction with Operation Tara, in Clare and Limerick on Friday. A total of €643,000 worth of drugs was seized and five people were arrested.
In a follow up search today, Saturday, cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of €779,450 (subject to analysis).
Two persons continue to be detained in garda custody under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Henry Street garda station. Today's seizure brings the total value of drugs seized over the past two days to €1.4m.
Investigations are ongoing.
