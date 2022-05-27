Search

27 May 2022

Man arrested following €140k drugs seizure in Limerick village released without charge

Investigations are continuing and a file will be prepared for the DPP

Reporter:

David Hurley

27 May 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A MAN who was arrested earlier this week following a significant drugs seizure in County Limerick has been released without charge.

The man, whose aged in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday evening following a search operation, under Operation Tara, in the Caherconlish area.

Suspected cocaine, with an estimated value of around €140,000, was seized when members of the Limerick Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the village at around 8pm.

BREAKING: Man arrested after €140,000 of suspected cocaine seized in Limerick village

The man was arrested and taken to Henry Street garda station in the city where he was detained and questioned under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardai have confirmed to Limerick Live that the man has since been released without charge and that a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs seized have been sent for forensic analysis and investigations are ongoing.

