19 May 2022

Last man released following Limerick arrests in match-fixing probe

Frances Watkins

19 May 2022

GARDAI have released without charge the remaining man who was arrested on Wednesday as part of the 'Operation Brookweed' day of action in relation to alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A total of 10 men were arrested on Wednesday. Five of the men were released without charge on Wednesday night.

As part of Operation Brookweed, members of the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out a number of searches, including in Limerick, on Wednesday morning.

The day of action, focused on the Southern and Dublin Metropolitan Region, and was supported by resources attached to the Limerick and Cork City garda divisions.

