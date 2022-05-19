Search

19 May 2022

Gardai issue warning following theft incident in Limerick nightclub

The incident happened at a nightclub in Limerick city

David Hurley

19 May 2022 3:00 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating a theft which took place in a Limerick nightclub last weekend.

The complainant, a French man whose aged in his 20s, was in a nightclub in the city centre on Saturday night when the incident happened.

"He had his jacket next to him but he left it on the seat for a short time. On his return, he saw that his jacket that contained a sum of money was gone," said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai are advising people who are socialising in pubs or nightclubs to only bring as much cash as they need and to bring their bankcard. 

"You should keep them and your phone on your person at all times," added Sgt Leetch who is also advising women to wear a cross body bag and to keep it on at all times.

"Thieves look like you and I and are always looking for an opportunity to steal from you so do not make it easy for them," said warned.

