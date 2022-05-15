Busy crossroads at Limerick church is ‘an accident waiting to happen’

SAFE CROSSING at a local road serving a busy national school in county Limerick is urgently required, warned one elected representative from the area.

Cllr Brigid Teefy raised the motion at a sitting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District, warning of the dangers of schoolchildren crossing the L5128 morning and evening.

The Independent councillor stressed that parents park at the church car park across from Caherline NS (pictured below) in Caherconlish and that a pedestrian crossing/traffic calming measures is required for children.

“It’s a very busy school. Something is needed to get them safely across the road,” she stated, adding that there are 180 children arriving each day from 115 different families.

Cllr Teefy flagged the issue as a “big concern” for parents and teachers at the school, noting the tendency of children to walk across the road outside the school gate.

Cllr Gerald Mitchell seconded the motion, urging that traffic calming measures are required immediately in the interest of safety for children attending the national school.

The issue of the crossing and blind traffic coming from the Dromkeen side was raised by Cllr Martin Ryan, who said that the safety crossing is “badly needed.”

“The one good thing about it is that there is plenty of space to do something about it,” he added.

Cllr Teefy conceded that too much space can often be a problem in knowing what to do about it, reiterating the need to address the 115 cars coming for 45 minutes at the start and end of each day.

In response, a council official informed that the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District are carrying out “service dressing works” on the L5128 at this location as part of their 2022 works.

“Existing road markings will be reviewed and enhanced, if required. All other road markings at the main junction in Caherline will be refreshed.

“In addition, a roads engineer will review the approaches to the school-church junction and determine what additional safety measures may be required,” the official stated.