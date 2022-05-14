Urgent repairs needed for 'seriously busy' regional road in County Limerick

UPGRADE works for a seriously busy regional road in county Limerick that serves as a “main artery” to Cork are urgently required, according to one elected representative.

At a meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District, Cllr Martin Ryan requested that the council engage with the Department of Transport to repair the R513 on “safety grounds.”

“The council needs help in funding the repairs to this high-volume traffic road in order to make it a safer road,” he told elected members present in County Hall, Dooradoyle and online.

The Fianna Fáíl councillor referenced the need to repair the cats’ eyes that help “define the road on late dark nights.”

He recognised that the council has tried to carry the full expense of the repairs, however, it is pulling from the budget for the other roads in the Cappamore-Kilmallock area.

Brian Kennedy, Director of Services with Limerick City and County Council stated that there was no doubt that the R513 gets a lot of traffic from people using it as a route down to Cork.

“But it is a regional road, it is not a national road,” he conceded.

He highlighted that the council has only three sources of funding: one from the National Transport Authority (NTA) for Active Travel, one from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for national roads and funding from the Department of Transport proper.

He stressed that this encompasses a substantial allocation however, it is designated for projects throughout the entirety of county Limerick.

Mr Kennedy stated that €35bn has been allocated as part of the National Development Plan (NDP), including €13bn to cover maintenance across the entire country over the lifetime of the plan.

“We will try to raise this issue with a greater emphasis. In some degrees it does act as a national road, but it isn’t. It is graded as a national road. That’s the framework that we are working with.”

He promised Cllr Ryan that the council would get in touch with the Department to try and secure funding for maintenance and improvement works for the R513.

Cllr Brigid Teefy seconded the motion following Mr Kennedy’s comments, highlighting the busyness of the road, adding that there are often heavy trucks and school buses travelling along it.

“I would certainly hope that funding will be secured because it is a connection to Mitchelstown, which is a very good road down to Cork.

“There is a huge amount of traffic moving on that,” she concluded.