Search

14 May 2022

Urgent repairs needed for 'seriously busy' regional road in County Limerick

Roadworks underway in Waterford town

Concerns over the condition of the road were raised at a meeting of Cappamore/Kilmallock councillors

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

14 May 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

UPGRADE works for a seriously busy regional road in county Limerick that serves as a “main artery” to Cork are urgently required, according to one elected representative.

At a meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District, Cllr Martin Ryan requested that the council engage with the Department of Transport to repair the R513 on “safety grounds.”

“The council needs help in funding the repairs to this high-volume traffic road in order to make it a safer road,” he told elected members present in County Hall, Dooradoyle and online.

The Fianna Fáíl councillor referenced the need to repair the cats’ eyes that help “define the road on late dark nights.”

He recognised that the council has tried to carry the full expense of the repairs, however, it is pulling from the budget for the other roads in the Cappamore-Kilmallock area.

Limerick GAA club hurling and football fixtures for the week of May 12-18

Brian Kennedy, Director of Services with Limerick City and County Council stated that there was no doubt that the R513 gets a lot of traffic from people using it as a route down to Cork.

“But it is a regional road, it is not a national road,” he conceded.

He highlighted that the council has only three sources of funding: one from the National Transport Authority (NTA) for Active Travel, one from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for national roads and funding from the Department of Transport proper.

He stressed that this encompasses a substantial allocation however, it is designated for projects throughout the entirety of county Limerick.

Mr Kennedy stated that €35bn has been allocated as part of the National Development Plan (NDP), including €13bn to cover maintenance across the entire country over the lifetime of the plan.

“We will try to raise this issue with a greater emphasis. In some degrees it does act as a national road, but it isn’t. It is graded as a national road. That’s the framework that we are working with.”

He promised Cllr Ryan that the council would get in touch with the Department to try and secure funding for maintenance and improvement works for the R513.

Cllr Brigid Teefy seconded the motion following Mr Kennedy’s comments, highlighting the busyness of the road, adding that there are often heavy trucks and school buses travelling along it.

“I would certainly hope that funding will be secured because it is a connection to Mitchelstown, which is a very good road down to Cork.

“There is a huge amount of traffic moving on that,” she concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media