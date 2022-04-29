Bus Éireann employees help clean up Limerick as part of national campaign

EMPLOYEES from Bus Éireann in Limerick have been doing their bit as part of a national Spring Clean campaign.

The campaign was organised by An Taisce and has taken place every April for the last 23 years with participants volunteering over 12 million hours of their time to remove 42,000 tonnes of litter across the country, keeping Ireland clean.

This week 10 employees in Limerick undertook a Spring Clean at Roxborough Depot surrounds and Roxborough Road, Limerick city, focusing on litter blackspots.

The team of ten were kitted out with high visibility jackets and armed with litter pickers, gloves and bags. They gathered several bags of litter, which were collected at Roxborough Depot.

Emer Bambrick, Bus Éireann Sustainability Senior Manager said: "We are extremely proud to partner up with An Taisce for the National Spring Clean campaign this year.

"The theme of the National Spring Clean is community pride and Bus Éireann, Limerick has come together as a team with one purpose to keep our local community clean and green."

Emlyn Cullen, National Spring Clean Manager, commented: "The Spring Clean has always been a community initiative as much as anti-litter campaign and we are delighted to have Bus Éireann on-board this year.

"I would like to thank everyone who is supporting the National Spring Clean campaign. All your help and support is much appreciated in keeping our communities clean and tidy. These collective efforts bring people together and create tremendous social capital."