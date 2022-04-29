Search

29 Apr 2022

New Greenway to feature artwork by children from Limerick school

New Greenway to feature artwork by children from Limerick school

Mayor of Limerick City and County Limerick, Daniel Butler with Principal and pupils of Gaelscoil Chaladh an Treoigh PIC: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

29 Apr 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

CHILDREN from a Limerick school have created a collection of stories and artwork about what their local Greenway means to them. 

Children at Gaelscoil Chaladh an Treoigh in Castletroy have created the works that captures the new Castletroy Urban Greenway.

Príomhoide at the Gaelscoil, Frankie Uí Fhrainclín, was so impressed with what the pupils produced she shared their work with the Active Travel team at Limerick City and County Council.

The stories and drawings have now gone on public display along the greenway for members of the local community to enjoy. 

The stories include those of third class pupil Daithí who writes: "The Greenway is very good because it has paths for cycling and walking. The Greenway can bring you to two different schools. It is much safer."

Medical technology firm unveil new sculpture by local Limerick artist

Fifth class pupil Faye writes: "It is safer for children instead of walking beside the main road. It is also making an impact on pollution because there is less traffic on the road. I love the greenway.”"

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: "It is great to see the level of creativity that has gone in to producing all of this work.

"The children from Gaelscoil Chaladh an Treoigh are proof of how the right infrastructure can lead to healthier, safer travel to and from school."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media