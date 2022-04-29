New Greenway to feature artwork by children from Limerick school

CHILDREN from a Limerick school have created a collection of stories and artwork about what their local Greenway means to them.

Children at Gaelscoil Chaladh an Treoigh in Castletroy have created the works that captures the new Castletroy Urban Greenway.

Príomhoide at the Gaelscoil, Frankie Uí Fhrainclín, was so impressed with what the pupils produced she shared their work with the Active Travel team at Limerick City and County Council.

The stories and drawings have now gone on public display along the greenway for members of the local community to enjoy.

The stories include those of third class pupil Daithí who writes: "The Greenway is very good because it has paths for cycling and walking. The Greenway can bring you to two different schools. It is much safer."

Fifth class pupil Faye writes: "It is safer for children instead of walking beside the main road. It is also making an impact on pollution because there is less traffic on the road. I love the greenway.”"

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: "It is great to see the level of creativity that has gone in to producing all of this work.

"The children from Gaelscoil Chaladh an Treoigh are proof of how the right infrastructure can lead to healthier, safer travel to and from school."