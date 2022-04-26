Search

27 Apr 2022

University Hospital Limerick records high numbers on trolleys for second day in a row

University Hospital Limerick overcrowding returns to highest levels

The former emergency department at University Hospital Limerick

Frances Watkins

26 Apr 2022 11:39 AM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick have recorded a high number of patients on trolleys for the second day in a row. 

There are currently 113 people waiting for a bed in the hospital, 66 of these are in the Emergency Department and 47 are in other wards. 

Yesterday, UHL had 105 patients on trolleys following a record breaking week for the hospital. 

Last Thursday, UHL recorded a record number of patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals. 

There were 126 people waiting on trolleys at the hospital, the highest number of patient overcrowding in any Irish hospital since the INMO began its TrolleyWatch in 2006.

The number of patients on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick that day made up over 28% of the total number of patients on trolleys across the country (442 patients).

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, Mary Fogarty said: "The fact that we are seeing a record number of patients on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick means that the bed management system is completely broken.

"Hospital management need to urgently stop admitting patients for elective care as there are no beds within the hospital. The system is completely congested."

