Teen charged over theft of wallet from Ukrainian woman in Limerick town

GARDAI in the Newcastle West District have arrested and charged a teenager in connection with the theft of a travel wallet from a newly-arrived Ukrainian woman in Rathkeale.

The offence is alleged to have occurred at a property in Thomas Street, Rathkeale, on Tuesday evening, March 29.

Confirming that there have been progress in the investigation, a garda spokesperson said: "One male juvenile, aged in his teens, was arrested and charged in relation to this incident."

Due to his age the accused cannot be named for legal reasons.

"He appeared before a sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday, April 23 at 4pm. As this incident is now before the courts An Garda Síochána cannot provide further comment," said the spokesperson.

The Leader revealed last week that the travel wallet belonging to the Ukrainian woman has been returned to her. On Easter Saturday, Cllr Teskey was informed the travel wallet had been found by people who wished to remain anonymous.

It is understood it was thrown into the back yard of a property that has been empty for a number of weeks. It is believed a member of the Travelling community who had returned to Rathkeale found it and immediately tried to get it back to its rightful owner.

"They brought it to a local shop who brought it to me. Her main source of identification is included. I met her to give her the good news. She was delighted because the travel wallet was given to her by a member of her family and is of extreme sentimental value.

"She was extremely grateful because it holds special and important memories to her. Her husband is still in the Ukraine. He is in the military and is waiting to be deployed in battle against the Russian aggression in his region," said Cllr Teskey.

Since the theft, which Cllr Teskey called a "despicable act", he said locals have done everything they could to help her.

"I want to praise the local community for the support that was afforded to the lady. In typical Rathkeale style when the community sees someone in need they always rally together in support of the individual – that is typical of our community.

"The people of Rathkeale offered financial support, clothing and the hand of friendship. She has got a job and is employed in the town. She is a lovely lady and is settling in extremely well," said Cllr Teskey.